Yo soy Chile held one more gala of its stellar stage on Sunday, March 21. In this edition, well-known imitators who were in the risk zone clashed to try to preserve their place in the competition. The artist who characterizes Eva Ayllón did not surpass ‘Karol G’ and ‘Lucho Barrios’ and became one of the eliminated.

In an elegant black dress with black sequins, Elizabeth Encina entered the Chilevisión stage to sing and dance to the rhythm of “Put your hands out”, but failed to convince the jury, made up of Myriam Hernandez, Antonio Vodanovic Y Cristian Riquelme, so it was sent to the last phase of the sentence.

“Eva Ayllón is an artist who has a lot of power in terms of her character, her stamp. You have grown over time, but we still do not see the artist with that character, with that passion, with that booming voice. It is still missing ”, the interpreter of“ The man that I love ”told him.

Finally, having to choose between ‘Eva Ayllón’, ‘Karol G’ and ‘Lucho Barrios’, the jury of I am chile decided to leave out of the contest the impersonator of ‘La reina del landau’.

Faced with this elimination, the conductor Jean Philippe Cretton commented on the participant: “He brought us all those beautiful songs from Peru. Unfortunately, he abandons our competition, especially since I enjoy the music of Eva Ayllón”.

While Antonio Vodanovic, the iconic presenter of Viña del Mar and now a member of the jury of I am Chile, He expressed the following: “To be grateful for the work that ‘Eva’ has done. The vocal requirement of these songs is to hold your breath during all of them and I think there is a technique that you have to work on … A kiss and thank you very much ”.

