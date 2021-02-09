The Eva Ayllón impersonator, who previously sang “Chabuca limeña” in Yo soy Chile, appeared again on the Chilevisión program to interpret the song “When my guitar cries”. On this occasion, the participant faced ‘Nicola Di Bari’ and ‘Salvatore Adamo’ in an elimination versus, and managed to continue in competition thanks to the decision made by the jury.

After listening to the performances, Myriam Hernández indicated that, although the three contestants had errors, Elizabeth Encina Lutz was the one who performed the best imitation. “’Adamo’ had some imperfections in his voice, especially when he threw the highs; ‘Nicola Di Bari’ came closer to a quadrature problem, but I like how he sings ‘Eva Ayllón’It was better than last time in terms of sound, it is also similar … I would not want to lose ‘Eva’ “, he said.

Sample HTML Block

On the other hand, Antonio Vodanovic said that the shows provided by the female artist and the interpreter of the Italian singer-songwriter were not up to the original standards. “The guitar did not cry today, I found it compressed … ‘Nicola Di Bari’ does not reach the end of the sentence,” he commented on the set of Yo soy Chile.

Later, Christian Riquelme agreed with Myriam Hernández that the Peruvian impersonator did better than her opponents. “The best in my opinion was ‘Eva Ayllón’. There were some detunings in a stop, but it works ”, were the words of the Chilean actor.

Finally, the singer of hits such as “Smells of danger” and “The man that I love” announced that the jury table chose to save the elimination of ‘Eva Ayllón’ and ‘Salvatore Adamo’, leaving ‘Nicola Di Bari’ out of the competition.

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.