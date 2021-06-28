This Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28, the grand finale of the renowned I am Chile imitation program is taking place. This edition of the format has the participation of two Peruvian participants, Emmanuel Y Jose Feliciano, who are fighting to be among the six with the most votes of the day and access the next date.

In that fight, the impersonator of Emmanuel, Harold gamarra, has been receiving various videos and messages from his former colleagues from Yo soy Perú, who ask their followers to vote for our compatriot.

The remembered Peruvian Sandro, Tony cam, released a video where, at the rhythm of Bella Señora – Emmanuel’s theme – he invited users to enter the television network’s website and cast their vote: “This 27 and 28 is the grand finale of I am Chile and if I am singing the songs of the great Emmanuel is because I’m excited that my great friend Harold Gamarra is already in the final (…) We have to support it. Voting is easy, you just have to go to the Chile Vision page ”.

Mike bravo, impersonator of Marilyn Manson and winner of I am Peru this 2021, joined this request through his Instagram account: “The two of them (Emmanuel and José Feliciano) are leaving the name of Peru up high and a big fence. They are paving the way for all of us who are going to follow ”, commented.

Another champion of the local version of I am, Carloman Fidel (Enrique Bunbury), spoke via social networks: “Every vote counts, let’s support our compatriot.” The Panchos Peruvians also made an appearance in this campaign: “To vote … Because he is Emmanuel!”, they exclaimed in unison.

