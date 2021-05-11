The José Feliciano impersonator, one of the favorites in Yo soy Chile, was surprised at the last gala of the program of Chilevision. On this occasion, Sebastián Landa received a personal greeting from the real Feliciano, who wished him the best of success in the competition.

Through his message, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter highlighted the talent of the Peruvian contestant and assured that he is the best of all his imitators.

“Hello, I am José Feliciano and I send a cordial greeting to my great friend Sebastián Landa. Many singers imitate me and do a good job, but the best imitation that I have heard has been yours … With love, everything is possible. Sebastian, good luck and have a lot of successes, I want to hear your successes. Good luck, my friend, ”he said. Jose Feliciano.

Hearing these words, Sebastián Landa was moved by the artist’s remarkable gesture and thanked Yo soy Chile and, especially, Myriam Hernández, who intervened to make this surprise come true.

“Thanks. I’m in shock, happy. I had the opportunity to be with Jose (Feliciano) in 2013 and he is as is, a super simple person. I have learned a lot from him, especially to be an artist. I love him very much and I still dream of being able to sing a little to him. Thank you, Myriam, and thanks to everything, I am Chile ”, expressed the impersonator.

I am Chile: ‘José Feliciano’ moves the jury with “How it was”

In mid-April, the José Feliciano impersonator sang “How it was” in Yo soy Chile and moved all the members of the jury. Myriam Hernández, Cristián Riquelme and Antonio Vodanovic congratulated the artist’s work.

“Fantastic,” said the presenter of the Viña del Mar Festival; “He delights us with his voice,” said the actor; while the singer commented “The emotion you give to the song is impeccable.”

The José Feliciano impersonator thanks his fans with an emotional message

Through social networks, the Peruvian impersonator of José Feliciano, Sebastian Landa, in Yo soy Chile said that he always seeks to move with his presentations and perform a professional imitation.

“To pay this tribute to the teacher Jose Feliciano, the most important thing is respect and responsibility, since many imitators can lead him to joke and make a malicious parody “, reads his Instagram account.

Sebastián Landa, Peruvian imitator of José Feliciano in I am Chile

Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’ is ‘The best of the best’

At the beginning of March, the Peruvian impersonator was praised by the Yo soy Chile jury. He also managed to be chosen ‘The best of the best’.

The Chilean singer, Myriam Hernández told him: “We consider that José Feliciano has had no faults. We really see José Feliciano always. Congratulations”.

