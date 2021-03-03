In the recent edition of I am, great battles, this Tuesday, March 2, ‘Celia Cruz’ returned to reality imitation to sit again in the chair of consecrated.

Joseph Aponte, characterizer of the Cuban singer, stepped on the set of the program to challenge ‘Marcelo Motta’, who has been in competition for days. Salsa was measured against rock in this edition of the Latina space, just before the grand finale.

‘Celia Cruz’ sang “Bemba colora”, while the impersonator of the Aén vocalist sang the classic song “Positive vibrations”.

Nevertheless, the impersonator’s presentation did not convince the jury made up of Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marín and Tony Succar, who decided to vote for national rock.

Despite losing the battle, Joseph Aponte He appreciated being able to give him the opportunity to return to the talent space again.

‘Celia Cruz’ suffered intoxication

As it is remembered, the previous time that ‘Celia Cruz’ stepped on the set of the program was on February 22. In that edition, he challenged ‘Marilyn Manson’ for the consecrated chair.

After losing the close duel, Joseph spoke on his social networks revealing that the reason for having sounded hoarse in his performance was because he suffered intoxication.

“Yesterday (February 22) was my return to I am, great Battles like Celia Cruz. Some wonder why I was so dysphonic (hoarse) in my presentation? Simple, a moment before I had to take a medicine, which caused me intoxication, “he explained.

