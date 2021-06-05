The latest edition of I am, a new generation was very close due to the tiebreaker battle between ‘Carmencita Lara’ Y ‘Mon Laferte’, who fought to stay in the consecrated chair.

The jury had the difficult decision to choose between the impersonator of the Peruvian artist or the Chilean. Luhana Sofía, who personifies the folk singer, performed the song “Engañada”, while her rival left everyone on set in awe with “Before You”.

After both presentations, the juries of I am They gave their impressions and agreed that the two little girls made a great show, but that ‘Mon Laferte’ worked a little more on her character.

“A good presentation surprises me more every day. Carmencita’s evolution is incredible. But I want to say once again that, those things of detune is something that had not lived in you. The interpretive part is excellent ”, said Mauri Stern about the consecrated woman, whom he praised on several occasions for her dedication.

As for the challenger, the Mexican stressed that the girl has moved Ángel López with her performance. “Mon, you started with a little fear, but then you took off and what happened in the end was to make Angel stand up from his chair,” he said.

At the time of the vote, Katia Palma leaned for ‘Carmencita Lara‘, while Ángel López, Michelle Soifer and Mauri Stern chose’Mon Laferte‘. In this way, the impersonator of the Chilean woman snatched the consecrated chair from Luhana Sofía.

Following the verdict, the juries of I am They were saddened by the elimination of ‘Carmencita Lara’ and asked her to return to the program.

“Somehow Carmencita has to come back because each artist has a unique essence. This is a contest, but when an artist leaves, there is a conflict because we want to keep them. It is a love that we feel for these great talents that are beginning, “he said. Ángel López, who in previous galas revealed that he would buy the album of the Lara impersonator if he dared to record it.

For her part, Michelle Soifer encouraged the girl to come back, as she is a great talent. “You’ve been knocking down loud all these days. Be proud and come back whenever you want“Said the singer.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.