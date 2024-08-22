Deputy claims to have consolidated electorate; Datafolha survey shows candidate technically tied with his two opponents

The candidate for mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (Psol) stated this Thursday (Aug 22, 2024) that it has a consolidated electorate and is capable of facing the “advance of Bolsonarism” in the city, which according to him is represented by the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and by businessman Pablo Marçal (PRTB).

The statement comes after a Datafolha poll indicated a technical tie between the three candidates. The PSOL candidate appears to have a numerical advantage (23% of voting intentions) against the current head of the municipal Executive (19%) and the coach (21%).

In a note (read the full text at the end of this report), Boulos stated that Nunes’ drop in performance in the survey reflects the “dissatisfaction” of the city with the management, indicating a desire for change.

The federal deputy also celebrated the results of the survey on social media with a meme. He said that “The more you beat the Boulos dough, the more it grows”.

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from August 20 to 21, 2024. 1,204 voters were interviewed in São Paulo. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is approximately 3 pp (percentage points). The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-08344/2024. It cost R$ 95,438.14. The amount was paid by Grupo Globo (contractor) and S.Paulo Newspaper.

Here is the full text of Boulos’ campaign:

“The new Datafolha survey confirms Guilherme Boulos’ leadership, with a very consolidated electorate. It also reinforces that the city wants change and is not satisfied with the current mayor, a feeling reflected by the drop in the evaluation of Ricardo Nunes’ administration in the second consecutive survey by the institute. In addition, we are the candidate capable of confronting the advance of Bolsonarism in the city of São Paulo, represented by both Nunes and Pablo Marçal.“