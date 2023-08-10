‘My name is’ It is causing a sensation not only in Colombia, but in various countries around the world. The imitation reality returned once again to the delight of its followers and will continue to make people talk. The jury is looking for the best impersonator from Colombia this season. Find out through La República Espectáculos all the details and minute by minute of chapter 10. How will the contestants surprise us?

My name is’: what time to see?

The Colombian Imitation Reality ‘My name is‘ is emitted by the signalCaracol TV at 8.00 pmfor citizens abroad, can be viewed at these times.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Peru: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Chili: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. USA: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

Where to watch ‘My name is’ free online?

‘My name is’can be tuned by signalSnail TV totally FREE.In addition, another of the options available to enjoy the reality show is through the application available for Android and iOS, Caracol TV Play.

Amparo Grisales is part of the jury of “My name is” 2023 and is currently 66 years old. Photo: Instagram / My name is

How to watch Caracol TV?

To watch the programming of Caracol TV LIVE, you can choose the following options:

DirectTV : channel 132

: channel 132 clear TV : channel 1006

: channel 1006 You: channel 5.

How to watch Caracol TV Play?

The application is available for any device linked to Android or iOS, you just have to enter the application store depending on the operator and download the application totally free.

Pipe Bueno joined the jury to give the best returns to the contestants. Photo: Instagram / My name is

‘My name is’: who are the jurors?

Cesar Escola

Amparo Grisales

Pipe Good.

What prize will the winner of ‘My name is 2023’ take?

The hosts of the program announced that the winner of this season of ‘My name is’ will receive a prize equivalent to 500 million Colombian pesos.

