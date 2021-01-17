Luisa Lu Guerrero came to the set of the program I am, great battles to characterize the cumbia singer Briyit and try to keep one of the chairs of the established artists. To do this, he challenged the American singer Demi Lovato, who prevailed by performing the song “Heart Attack”, at the request of the jury.

I am, great battles closed the edition of Saturday January 16 with the arrival of ‘Briyit’, who was tempted to challenge the Mon Laferte impersonator, but finally decided on ‘Demi Lovato’.

The ‘vampiresa de la cumbia’ started dancing and singing on the set of the Latin with his interpretation of the song “Let me cry.” While ‘Demi Lovato’ impressed the members of the jury with his presentation, especially the Mexican Mauri Stern.

“When you think of a song to see what the impersonator is made of, it is a song because of its nuances, because of the strength it has when it comes up and there are songs by Demi who passes and suddenly is a little louder, but I think this it’s in the perfect range of Demi’s ability, “said the former Magneto member, explaining why he asked the contestant to sing” Heart Attack. “

“At the beginning you had a little bit of turbulence, but then you showed what you are made of and you are made of titanium, I am happy to have put you on this test, for me you passed it excellently and I am happy to have done it,” said Mauri Stern.

When giving his comment and recommendations for the presentation of ‘Briyit’, the Aztec said he was touched by the battle. “Oh! What tenderness, is that putting yourself next to someone with that capacity, you did things well. It is not bad vibes but it is that already at this level because it gives tenderness “, he concluded.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.