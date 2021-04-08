Season 30 of Yo soy has not yet started with the competition, but its preliminary stage is already bringing surprises. This time, two imitators who had previously participated in the show’s castings faced off in a ‘qualifying versus’.

Only one of the two had a chance to advance to the next round. Marco Padilla, impersonator of Kurt Cobain, or José Usquiano, impersonator of Jon Bon Jovi.

Padilla performed for the jury one of the artist’s best-known songs ‘Come as you are’. “I did this imitation in I am kidsbut it has been a long time since. This time it was time to return (…). I want this artist to be chanted again in this program ”, commented the participant.

For his part, Usquiano moved the audience with his interpretation of ‘Always’. “The jury asked me to pull out the rocker strength and I’ve been watching all the videos to get that energy tonight. We are going to continue defending the genre, ”said the impersonator enthusiastically.

However, the presentation of both convinced the jury so much that they could not decide on just one and reached a draw. Mauri Stern and Katia Palma gave their vote to Kurt Cobain; For their part, Ángel López and Maricarmen Marín chose Jon Bon Jovi.

“One is more prepared, but the other pushes a button and takes out fire. It can give us the surprise of the season as well ”, he assured Stern while giving his verdict.

With two votes each, both artists have the possibility to continue advancing in the next stages of the program and participate in the competition when it officially begins.

I am, latest news

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.