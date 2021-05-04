A heart attack night was lived in this gala of I am, where two participants had to say goodbye to the competition.

There is no doubt that each day the contestants must level up by leaps and bounds in order to establish themselves as the best impersonator of season 30. However, this time ‘Jon Bon Jovi’ Y ‘Alejandro Fernandez’Although they showed great growth in their imitations, they were eliminated from the program.

The impersonator of the lead singer of the band Bon Jovi performed the song “Born to be my baby”, with which he got good comments from the jury. Similarly, Daniel Ávila, who plays the Mexican singer, showed off with “Nonetheless”.

When the moment of elimination came, the members of the jury highlighted the growth of the participants, lamenting that they had to separate two from the competition.

“One night I divided between us but that’s the way it is. Some of us think there is more growth, others we think not, and that’s when the small details debate a decision that belongs to the four of us in a democracy. I would never lower my guard because the artists I see tonight can be seen to work and to be excited, that they have overcome the challenges that we have set for them. “, He said Mauri Stern.

“ What would I give because tonight was a night of sentence and not one of elimination, because I believe and consider that they have great talents. With great respect I tell you, it hurts my soul because the truth is that it was not a unanimous decision, but we have a democracy and we all have to agree. Based on that, we have made this decision, “he said. Angel Lopez.

