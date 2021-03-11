I am, great battles, great celebrities will have a second edition next Saturday, March 13 thanks to the success of the first gala. On this occasion, the competition will be made up of 14 new established imitators Y 14 singers Peruvians, who will give their best to try to occupy the first place.

Just two days before the premiere, this Thursday, March 11, the Women in Command program revealed who will be some of the participants who will demonstrate their talent in the Latina Televisión imitation program to the delight of their thousands of followers throughout Peru.

The established artists who will be present in I am, great battles, great celebrities They will be ‘José José’ (Carlos Burga), ‘Makuko Gallardo’ (Javier Chang), ‘Dyango’ (Jairo Tafur), ‘Juan Luis Guerra’ (Julio Cornejo), ‘Bad Bunny’ (Daniel Córdova), among others.

The Axl Rose impersonator started speculation about Carlos Burga’s involvement. Photo: Carlos Burga / Instagram

‘Dyango’ dedicated an emotional message to his audience after being left out of the final of I am, great battles. Photo: Jairo Tafur / Instagram

Javier Chang, impersonator of Makuko Gallardo, will appear in Yo soy, great battles, great celebrities. Photo: Javier Chang / Facebook

Imitator of Juan Luis Guerra was one of the favorites in I am, great battles. Photo: Julio Cornejo / Instagram

Daniel Córdova, a Bad Bunny impersonator, on the Yo soy stage. Photo: Daniel Córdova / Instagram

While, in the case of the singers, there will be the participation of Ania, Estrella Torres, Jonathan Rojas, Ana Kohler and José Gaona.

Estrella Torres singing in Yo soy. Photo: Capture America

Jonathan Rojas during a concert of the Great International Orchestra. Photo: Jonathan Rojas / Instagram

Ana Kohler is the singer of the song “Siqui Siqui”. Photo: Facebook

José Gaona was the winner of The 4 finalists. Photo: José Gaona / broadcast

ANIA, Peruvian singer and songwriter. Photo: Instagram

In this way, the names of 10 contestants who will be part of the second edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities. The other competitors of this event will be revealed in the next few hours.

End of I am, great battles was recorded

Carlos Burga, José José impersonator, confirmed that the final of I am, great battles was recorded. The artist explained that, despite everything, the vote was legal, since the count was carried out in the presence of a notary public.

“The program was recorded, but we had a notary public. Mike was next door, I was there. He beat me by 53 percent and with 47 I was second, “he explained.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.