After two months of intense talent duels in I am, great battles, this Saturday 6 March finally the winner of the second season of the contest will be known, who he will take the trophy, a motorcycle, S / 15,000 and the recognition of his great imitation.

On the night of March 5, 10 artists fought for a place in the final of the Latina reality show, where only five were consecrated as the best.

‘Marilyn manson‘, Adele’, ‘Dyango’, ” Juan Luis Guerra ‘and’Jose jose‘They will meet this Saturday, March 6 to keep the prize.

The Adele impersonator was challenged by a well-known contestant, Amy Winehouse, who sang the classic “Back to Black,” but was unable to beat her opponent.

‘José José’ faced ‘La India’, and despite the compliments towards the singer, the jury preferred to give their vote to the ‘Prince of the song’.

In the case of ‘Juan Luis Guerra‘,’ Jon Bon Jovi ‘, in his capacity as a consecrated person, chose to fight with the merengue singer. Both made good presentations, but the rocker was not chosen to go to the final of I am, great battles.

One of the most difficult battles was starring ‘Sandro’ and ‘Dyango’. Tony Cam decided to compete against his friend Jairo Tafur. The jury was moved by the two performances, however, the quota went to ‘Dyango’.

The last presentation of the night was in charge of the imitators of Marilyn Manson and Marcello Motta. The character of the Peruvian rocker surprised when he played live, as Tony Succar had requested. However, Mike Bravo, a Manson impersonator, took two votes in favor and one against, which meant his direct classification to the end of I am, great battles.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.