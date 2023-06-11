The famous Colombian novel, broadcast for the first time in 1999, which tells us the story of Beatriz Pinzon, who enters to work as a secretary in comfortable, and the love story with his boss, Armand Mendoza, with whom he even gets to marry and start a family, he would return for a third season. This would be focused on the point of view of the little daughter that both have at the end of the series.

Third season in sight?

According to the Colombian television presenter and journalist Carlos Ochoa, chain RCN, creator of the soap opera, would be working on four projects, among which would be a third season of “I am Betty the Ugly one”, whose recordings would start in this 2023.

Ana María Orozco played Beatriz Pinzón, while Jorge Enrique Abello gave life to Armando Mendoza. Photo: RCN Channel

“This document would be from the shareholders and reveals the projects in which they would be working. I see four productions and three of them are new to me, but the other one I had already told you about. Confirmed, “Ugly Betty” will have parts three,” she reported.

Ochoa also indicated that this new season is a project that is contemplated as an original for Amazon and that it would have a total of 20 chapters of half an hour each. It should be remembered that the first installment had 156 episodes, while the sequel, “Ecomoda”, had a total of 35 episodes.

What would the new installment be about?

In principle, the third season of the novel will continue with the story of ‘Betty’ and Armando 20 years later, but this time, the protagonist would be Camila, the daughter of both and whose point of view will be shown through the screens.

“I am Betty, the ugly one” was broadcast for the first time in 1999 and ended in 2001, while “Ecomoda” began in 2001 and ended in 2002. Photo: RCN Channel

The director of the new season would be Mario Ribero, the same one who directed the first part. For this reason, fans hope that the essence that made Colombian production one of the most important on the continent to this day is maintained.

However, it is planned that some members of the original cast will not be part of this new season. It is the case of Paula Pena, who played Sofía López de Rodríguez, a member of the endearing Cuartel de las feas; Maria Eugenia Arboleda (Mariana Valdes); and Martha Isabel Bolaños (The ‘Pupuchurra’).

Where to see “Ugly Betty”?

If you want to update yourself and see the successful Colombian novel again, it is currently on the grid of Amazon Prime (the same one that is planned to broadcast the new season), while “Ecomoda” can be seen on the official website of RCN Channel.

