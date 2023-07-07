Through their social networks, Amazon Prime announced that “I am Betty, the ugly one” will return to the screens after 20 years of its end. Likewise, the streaming platform released a video where we can see Ana Maria Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abellowho play Betty and Arming, the protagonists of the popular Colombian telenovela. The premiere of this remake is scheduled for 2024.

After its unsuccessful and forgotten second part, “Ecomoda”, the new series promises to exceed expectations and, finally, satisfy fans with the return of the story of Beatriz Pinzón Solano, who managed to win the love of her boss, marry and form a beautiful family.

Where to see “I am Betty, the ugly one”?

Currently, the only platform that has all the episodes of “I am Betty, the ugly” (1999) is Amazon Prime. On the other hand, if you also want to see “Ecomoda”, the second part of the successful Colombian novel, you can see it through the website of the RCN channel. Here they return to the Cuartel de las feas; Nicolás, Betty’s faithful friend; and Mario Calderon. Unfortunately, Marcela and Patricia did not return for this second part.

