“I am Ugly Betty” premiered 24 years ago and has captivated its followers to this day. The public still has the image of her characters and one of her most remembered is Nicolás Mora, Betty’s best friend, who always accompanied her on her adventures. However, more than two decades have passed and Mario Duarte, the actor who played him, is one of those who has had the best career and now develops a role completely alien to the kind Nicolás.

YOU CAN SEE: “Ecomoda” online for free: how and where to see the complete sequel to “Ugly Betty”?

What does Mario Duarte, the actor who played Nicolás Mora, look like 24 years later?

What very few people know is that Nicolás Mora in real life was never a ‘nerd’, but was the lead singer of a rock band. In one of the chapters he even got to play with his band. Currently, he is 57 years old and is part of the new Amazon Prime production “A wounded cry”. In 2010, he won the India Catalina Award for Best Antagonist in a Series or Novel for his role as Ernesto ‘Tango’ Salinas in “Amor en Custody.”

This is what Nicolás Mora looks like 24 years after the premiere of “I am, Betty la fea” Photo: Instagram: marioduartedlt

How to see “I am Betty, the ugly one” online in Peru?

In case you don’t know, you can watch “I am Betty, the ugly one” via streaming. The novel is currently available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog, a service to which you have access after subscribing to some of its membership plans.

YOU CAN SEE: Renowned actor of “I am Betty, the ugly” asks for help to find a job at 81 years old

How to see “Ecomoda”, the sequel “I am Betty, the ugly”, online?

To the taste of the fans, the episodes of “Ecomoda” are available on the RCN Channel website. At the moment, it is the only legal portal where you can access that title.

#Betty #ugly #Nicolás #Mora #Bettys #stalwart #years