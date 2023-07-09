A few days ago, Amazon Prime confirmed that it will release a new series of “I am Betty the Ugly one” through a video on their social networks, where you can see Ana Maria Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abellointerpreters of Betty Pinzón and Armando Mendoza, making the official announcement, which moved all the fans of the remembered Colombian novel written by the late screenwriter Fernando Gaitan.

Given this, many began to speculate about who could be part of the new production, and whether the daughter of both characters, Camila, was going to be present. That is why the actress who played the baby, at that time, came out to ask to be considered again for her role, because who better than her to be in charge of ecocomfort.

Who was the actress who played Camila in “Ecomoda”?

The baby who played the daughter of Betty and Armando is called, in real life, Paula YepesColombian actress who is currently 23 years old, and who today continues her career in the world of acting, in addition, she studied musical theater, which allowed her to learn skills such as singing and dancing, further enriching her art and it is the reason why he is currently dedicated to it.

Paula Yepes continues her career as an actress in plays. Photo: Instagram Paula Yepes

Let’s remember that, at the end of “I am Betty, the ugly one”, Betty and Armando had a daughter, Camila, who was revealed in the sequel to the novel, called “Ecomoda”, which was not as successful as the original, however, it continues to be part of history. And, when it became known that Amazon Prime was preparing a new plot novel, it was leaked that Camila would be the new manager of the company, so her role would become very relevant.

What did Paula Yepes say to be considered in the sequel to “I am Ugly Betty”?

Through a video on her TikTok account, the actress pointed out the reasons why she should be considered to return to her role as Camila, indicating that she already knows the actors in the series and that this could be a plus for her return. In addition, he referred to her as very talented, and emphasized her dancing and singing skills. Finally, she stressed that she feels capable enough to manage a company like Ecomoda.

On the other hand, and by way of humor, Yepes added that in the office where he works there is also an “ugly barracks”, showing some of his colleagues, and that there is also a “peliteñida” that he does not like.

Who will play Camila in the new novel “I am Betty, the ugly one”?

In an interview with La W, Ana María Orozco confirmed to the actress that it will be her daughter in fiction and, unfortunately, it will not be Paula Yepes. “They will be surprised. Camila’s character comes a bit to revolutionize Ecomoda and her parents. Well, she is a beautiful actress, Juanita Molina is going to interpret her, ”said Orozco.

Juanita Molina is a 26-year-old Colombian actress and singer, who is recognized for her role as Sandee in “La reina del flow” and who is currently part of the cast of the Colombian series “Romina Podera” by Caracol Televisión , where he plays his first leading role.