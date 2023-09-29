‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’, the Colombian soap opera, is now a reality on the Prime Video streaming platform, after its premiere on September 28. To date, there are more detailed images of what this new project will be in the Amazon company and of which, through an almost one-minute video, it was possible to meet all the actors who will be part of the cast. Among these figures, several stand out who have been part of the original production that aired in 1999.

As we can remember, the re-release of the novel ‘I am Betty the Ugly one’ It was announced in July 2023 and in August the first images began to be recorded in the famous neighborhood that many knew more than 23 years ago, Chapinero, in Bogotá, Colombia. Keep reading this note to find out who are the actors who will be part of this new era in Betty’s story.

‘I am Betty, the ugly one’, who is part of the 2023 cast?

In the approximately one minute video that we mentioned before, it was possible to know who will be part of this new installment of the soap opera that will be renewed in 2023: not all of those who were in the original production decided to return, among them are Sofía (Paula Peña) and Mariana (María Eugenia Arboleda). These are the confirmed actors for ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ 2023:

Ana María Orozco (Betty)

Jorge Enrique Abello (Armando)

Lorna Cepeda (Patricia)

Natalia Ramírez (Marcela)

Ricardo Velez (Mario)

Alberto León Jaramillo (Gutiérrez)

Marcela Posada (Sandra)

Luces Velasquez (Bertha)

Julio César Herrera (Freddy)

Jorge Herrera (Hermes Pinzón)

Mario Duarte (Nicolas)

Julian Arango (Hugo Lombardi)

Estefanía Gómez (Aura María)

On the other hand, these are some of the new members who will replace the two actresses who did not choose to return. In addition, there are new talents who have entered the soap opera to contribute to Betty’s story. The characters they will give life to are left in suspense.

Jerónimo Cantillo

Zharick Leon

Rodrigo Candamil

Juanita Molina

Sebastian Osorio

Val Lagarejo

'Yo soy Betty, la fea' premiered for the first time in 1999.

What will ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ 2023 be about?

This series tells the story of what happened to Beatriz Pinzón Solano. According to a statement from Prime Video, the story revolves around what happened to Betty during her marriage to her husband and leader of Ecomoda, Armando Mendoza. She tries to rebuild her relationship with her teenage daughter Mila and deal with a crisis in the family business. She wonders if 20 years ago she chose a path that would truly make her happy.

