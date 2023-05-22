It’s hard for me to remember what year our first meeting took place. Maybe it was 2005. I even doubt if it was on the western or eastern shores of the African continent. In those years, sitting in front of the ocean to watch the sun rise or settle at sunset was synonymous with being in Maputo or Luanda. The only certainty is that both of us, with an interval of more than a decade, landed for the first time facing the Atlantic. Our school was Angola. Yours and Teru’s, your life partner, was harder, because you lived through the war at its best.

In a very short time, the connections between the two coasts grew like neural dendrites until they created a tangle of experiences that today seem confused in time-space, but vivid in sensations and feelings. Almost 20 years later, the rigor of the memories matters little to me, since time has distilled the essence of what we have lived and everything is reduced to the fortune of having met you, learned and shared years of adventures and tribulations in which you always took us years advantage.

Xavi Mòdol in Montepuez (Mozambique), where he opened the Medicusmundi mission, in 1995. Ceded by Teresa Seisdedos

Some of the issues that are on my mind these days I have already shared with you. Others have remained in the inkwell. I do not believe that death comes at a good time for anyone, despite the fact that, as you said in our last talks, I would find you at peace, since your existence was one of those that many people read about in biographies or see in films that pay homage to life trajectories extraordinary. You left us on May 4th. I was not in the mental state to write to you. Now that I am traveling at more than 300 km/hour returning from your funeral, crossing eternal vineyards and fields of almond trees, I have managed to string together the beads of this necklace that has been our friendship. Movement was always our constant.

Africa hugged us at our first meeting and tucked us in again at our farewell. Your love and fascination for the continent were more than evident. I think that, in reality, you became Africanized with age. You managed to understand the codes, the keys, the phrases and the silences. I experienced it for the first time during our visit to a small hospital, in Luanda, almost 20 years ago, when we met Dr. Ana, a luminous Angolan, the only doctor in a region of more than a million people. She turned to you to vent, to drain some of the stress caused by the anguish of lacking the means and personnel to be able to attend to all the people she would like. I perfectly remember how she opened up to your questions, the shows of support, the connection that she came from having shared a common reality. You had already practiced as a doctor in Mozambique. You knew from the inside the hardships of rickety and dysfunctional health systems. Dr. Ana found a “irmão” with which to vent. The truth was in your eyes.

I do not discover anything if I say that you were from that generation of “cooperation workers” that is in extinction. Men and women who made themselves, opening the way, holding the reins of life tight, without pre-established guidelines, without miraculous courses that promise to make you a cooperator or give you the recipe for how to work in countries of the South. There was that humility and commitment to want to know the reality first hand and to contribute to change it, from medical practice and, above all, from health management. Unlike many other people, from the first moment you knew that the public, the collective, had to be the answer, even in those latitudes in which thinking about a health system was nothing more than a utopia. Build from below and take that knowledge to the big spheres, where decisions are made. Stretch coverage to the limit so that health is a right and one more person, even just one more, can enjoy it as we deserve.

I suppose that from that Africanness that we always talked about, from that connection with the red earth, from your vision that was far ahead of the time and from a courage mixed with something of indispensable insolence, ideas arose, back in the mid-90s, such as that of channel part of the money from cooperation projects towards the public budgets of small African communities. You told me that few people understood that proposal, that at first many people believed that local health officials would steal all that money and other catastrophic predictions. Today, budget support is a methodology used worldwide, from the lowest administrative levels to national spheres.

You earned the respect of health workers by sharing the daily practice, of managers and politicians, showing them that you understood their hardships to fuel an ambulance or repair the refrigerator that kept vaccines effective. The list is endless. You created alternative, different, visionary ways of working. I am not exaggerating if I say that dozens of organizations have evolved thanks to your ingenuity and, above all, your detachment from capitalizing on your knowledge. I suppose you would have your ego, but in 20 years I can’t help but remember exercises in generosity, sharing knowledge and helping all of us guide our paths.

You were not satisfied with being an expert in the field or settled in a single country. You put all that experience in your suitcase, and with your inseparable family, you invested the savings in studying at one of the most prestigious public health universities on the planet, the London School. I remember how your eyes lit up when you talked about that time. There you fed your analytical, strategic potential, your ability to dissect data and analyze contexts. And also one of your greatest pleasures and virtues: spending hours and hours in front of the computer, diving between reports, data and tables, wanting to know more and more, reading about the context of the countries, their newspapers and other oddities. You moved like a fish in water in a Middle Eastern desert and in the web of the web until you found the information you were looking for. You adapted like a chameleon, it was in your DNA.

But it wasn’t all work. You didn’t miss a party, a meal, or a beer at the end of the day. I remember you in the kitchen, on the stove, preparing Arabian delicacies while we hatched plans for future projects. You didn’t leave anyone behind: what was yours was ours and that’s how you built yourself. We were a group, a tribe, that subculture of resistance that we learned to care for in various geographies. “I am because we are”, the Ubuntu, the African philosophy of Zulus and Xhosas.

In Africa I learned to believe in the ancestors without believing in the spiritual. They are those who always accompany you in important decisions, in laughter and in tears, in births and in losses. Yesterday, in that small parish in Madrid, you were present, with that sly smile that never left you. Barthes said, “Can’t friendship be defined as a space of total sonority?” I think so, because now you resonate everywhere and that helps to appease sadness. I think you wouldn’t let us complain or whine. Surely you would say one of your genius, direct and indisputable, such as “you have to arrive at death alive”. And yes, master, you arrived very much alive.

