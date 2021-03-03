The Bad Bunny impersonator, the first participant to use the Auto-tune in Yo soy, will be back in the program this Thursday, March 4. On this occasion, Daniel Córdova will demonstrate all his talent on stage, in order to defeat one of the five established imitators: ‘Adele’, ‘José José’, ‘Bon Jovi’, ‘Marcelo Motta’ or ‘Sandro’.

The young artist announced his next presentation in I am, great battles through his official account of Instagram, in which he already accumulates more than 6,000 followers, who are keeping an eye on all the news in his career.

“This Thursday again in I am. Those who want to see me leave your comment, “wrote the ‘Bad Bunny’ Peruvian in the aforementioned publication, along with a photo of the gala in which he performed the song “La Difficult”.

Bad Bunny impersonator again in I am, great battles. Photo: Daniel Córdova / Instagram

“Let’s go with everything”, “At last”, “Let’s hit it all”, “It’s good that you’re back” and “It’s great, go back to your chair”, were some of the messages on Instagram that fans shared about the return of Daniel Cordova to the Latina imitation show.

‘Bad Bunny’ from Yo soy says goodbye to Tony Succar

Through a post on his official Instagram account, the Bad Bunny impersonator in Yo soy said goodbye to Tony Succar, who supported him throughout his participation in the competition.

“I found out that you are leaving today, but I know that you carry Peru, our land, in your heart. It saddens me to know that I could not give more of myself and also that I will not see you again, so I want to thank you by uploading this photo of a great memory that I will never forget. You showed me how humble and noble you are despite your fame, you gave me advice and defended me like a father. I will miss you. brother ”, were the emotional words of Daniel Córdova.

Tony Succar teaches the Bad Bunny impersonator how to use Auto-tune. Photo: Daniel Córdova / Instagram

