Daniel Córdova, interpreter of Bad bunny In I am, great battles, he spoke through his official Instagram account about his recent battle against ‘Marilyn Manson’.

The artist shared a couple of photographs of himself on the set of Latina and thanked the jurors for the positive comments about his work as an impersonator, despite the fact that he was defeated by the rocker.

“Flattered by Tony Succar, telling me that I am demonstrating the level that my gender requires and baptized by Mauri as the ‘urban winner’. I carry them in my heart parents, my growth has not been easy, but here I am still standing for whatever, nobody is born knowing and nobody runs without having learned to walk ”, was the emotional message of Daniel Córdova.

In the recent edition of I am, great battles, ‘Bad bunny‘he put the Latina set to dance with a mix of the songs “Safaera”, “Tú no metes cabra” and “No me knows”, but it was not enough to beat his opponent’ Marilyn Manson ‘, who won with his interpretation from the song “Sweet dreams”.

After the exciting versus, Tony Succar was the first to praise the work of the ‘bad rabbit’ and stressed that he is “the only urban singer who really shows the level that the genre requires”. While Maricarmen Marín highlighted the growth of the reggaeton since it first entered the competition.

Finally, Mauri Stern assured that ‘Bad Bunny’ “put the urban level” and invited him to participate in season 30 of I am, great battles. “Urban people have to go from you upwards,” said the Mexican.

