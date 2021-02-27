On February 26, the stage of I am, great battles witnessed the requested return of one of the most remembered participants: Cesar Osorio Lara with his imitation of the American singer Axl rose.

After challenging the consecrated ‘José José’, the artist took the stage to interpret “You could be mine”, single from the album Use your illusion II (1991).

However, during the returns stage, Mauri Stern was the first to express some disappointment with the presentation.

“I’m going to be very honest with you. I don’t know what is happening at this moment in your life. I did not find in you the fire, the irreverence. The enigmatic ”, said the former member of magnet.

Quickly, ‘Axl Rose’ corroborated what was said by the jury of I am, great battles: “I think you are correct,” he said.

For his part, Tony Succar made reference to what Cesar Osorio mentioned minutes before in the previous interview with Karen schwarz, when he recognized that he had left the characterization of the leader of the mythical hard rock band Guns N ‘Roses.

“I did not dedicate myself to imitation. I have my band. A month ago I resumed the character. It’s a bit difficult because he is a very euphoric character, ”said the impersonator.

On this, Succar asserted: “One month is not enough.”

Finally, after also evaluating the presentation of the consecrated ‘José José’ with the ballad “The sad”, which, in the opinion of the jury, lacked intensity during the first part, it was determined that the impersonator of the Mexican singer would continue in the seat of consecrated persons.

I am, great battles

