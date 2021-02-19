I am, great battles will present one more surprise in the coming days. Cesar Osorio, imitator of Axl rose, confirmed his presence on the stage of the Latina contest, to which he returns after 9 years.

The Peruvian artist made a live broadcast on his official Facebook account, where he gave details about his presentation after questions from his followers.

According to Cesar Osorio, the edition of I am where he will reappear will air next Friday, February 26. To challenge one of the consecrated in his first competition, he chose the successful theme “You could be mine”From Guns N ‘Roses.

Then he revealed which copycat he went up against to get a chair. “They let me choose the song and who to challenge … I challenged José José, my friend, Mr. (Carlos) Burga,” replied ‘Axl Rose’.

Regarding the new jury of I am, great battles, the imitator mentioned: “It is a correct jury, I cannot criticize. Mauri, when he wants to, is subjective and when he doesn’t, he’s objective ”.

In addition, he hinted that the battle against ‘Jose jose‘It would have been a draw. “Yes, I’m going to record again,” he said. Regarding the look that he will wear at the gala on his return to the contest, he said that he did not dye his hair, he wore dark glasses and a scarf.

When asked the reasons for his presence in I am, great battles, the impersonator of the rocker assured that he came to promote himself. “I’m not going to win, the only thing I’m looking for is to expose myself so that people can see me and be able to have more contracts,” he said.

In 2012, César Osorio passed the casting of I am. After participating in that season and establishing himself as one of the best, he was the protagonist of a controversy over criticism of producer Ricardo Morán.

