Season 30 of I am continued with the live performances this Friday, April 16.

In the recent edition of the program, the imitators returned to appear on stage to leave their best performance.

This time, ‘Antonio Cartagena‘appeared on set to sing the song “Sin ti”. Ronald Marmol, who characterizes the Peruvian interpreter, made the jury of the program dance with the popular ballad.

After the show, Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma and Ángel López left positive comments towards the impersonator in their return.

“I have to tell you that you have succeeded (reaching the singer’s voice and timbre). I have been surprised at how you have gotten her movements (…) You gave me back my hope ”, were the words of the ex-member of Agua Bella.

Katia Palma comments on Beto Cuevas’ presentation

In the April 14 edition of Yo soy was presented ‘Beto Cuevas’ to sing the song “Here”. After her performance, Katia Palma called the contestant’s attention for not achieving the artistic level of the original artist.

“The very weak bass, we did not understand what you were saying, lack of diction and the treble bass of tuning. If we were in a garage contest, you could win, but we have to put the batteries for these types of contests, “said the comic actress.

“You have to review your presentation, ask the teachers. I think that by rehearsing day and night, you will achieve it ”, he added.

Katia Palma gives her opinion on the first presentation of Beto Cuevas in Yo soy.

