The Peruvian singer Ania He took the stage again in I am, great battles, great celebrities to collaborate with the Bad Bunny impersonator. However, during the rehearsals for their presentation, both had a conflict in front of cameras.

The young interpreter of “How I explain him” refused to use a voice modulator in the edition of Saturday, March 20. This due to the wave of criticism he received through social networks for his first show.

“In the end, the one who is looking bad is me (…). I know that my previous presentation was not the best, but the Auto-Tune did not help me, apart from my own mistakes (…). For trying to make everything perfect, he (‘Bad bunny‘) may be sabotaging itself a bit. In this (presentation), I’m not going to use it, ”Ania said.

Later, the impersonator of the urban singer disagreed with the position of his partner. “It is better with Auto-Tune because we are going to go out of tune terrible, you know it,” he said. “By singing without Auto-Tune, she is leaving the duo uncoordinated,” he added.

Minutes before entering the stage, Ania clarified that she reached an agreement with ‘Bad Bunny’ so that she is not affected during the Latina contest. The artists performed the hit song “Cob”By Karol G and Nicki Minaj.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.