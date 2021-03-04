Tony Succar and the impersonator of Angela Carrasco starred in a tense moment at the gala of I am, great battles that aired last Wednesday, March 3 on Latina Televisión. The artist confronted the percussionist because of the harsh criticism from the jury towards her interpretation of “Quiéreme”.

Given the controversy that was generated by this situation, the young woman decided to do a live on Instagram, in which she provided details about some technical drawbacks that he would have had during his presentation when he faced ‘Jon Bon Jovi’ for a place in the semifinal stage of the competition.

“My participation in the program was not to say wao … I am very sorry that it did not come out as in the rehearsal … This time many things happened, such as that there was no return … I started the song and did not I was listening to nothing, just the music, “he said.

Similarly, ‘Angela Carrasco’ She commented that while she felt sorry for some of the returns she received, she never intended to disrespect the Yo soy jury.

“I have a lot of respect for the jury, Mauri Stern, Tony Succar, Maricarmen Marín because they are artists and they are already known. On this occasion, it hurt me that Mr. Mauri told me ‘You don’t look like yourself, the imitation was too big for you’ when they didn’t listen to me well because there was no return, “he said. “I have not disrespected anyone, I have simply said what I have thought, what has happened to me,” added the former participant, who shared part of the live with César Osorio ‘Axl Rose’, who once again lashed out at the production of I am.

The impersonator also assured that another of the reasons why she could not give one hundred percent in her presentation was that she had not prepared enough the song that she had to interpret. “I was going to do ‘Cariño mio’, I had rehearsed it a month ago, but two days before the presentation they told me no because it is not a commercial song, that I have to sing a well-known song and it was my mistake because I accepted”, sentenced.

