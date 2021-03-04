At the gates of the grand finale of I am, the competition juries are more demanding than ever with the imitators who arrive looking for the opportunity to become consecrated.

During the broadcast of this February 3, the interpreter of Angela Carrasco he disagreed with the negative criticism from the judges and responded impetuously to Tony Succar, who asked him to continue rehearsing.

The singer decided to challenge ‘Jon Bon Jovi’ and presented the song “Love me”. However, the presentation failed to convince and the cast members of the program let him know with their comments.

Mauri Stern indicated that he could not connect with the interpretation and assured that the character “was too big for him.” On the other hand, the percussionist highlighted the lack of tuning and the difference with the timbre of the original artist.

“There were a lot of tuning things that are going to sink you into your playing as well. You are exaggerating a lot in the air and you are causing out of tune that hurts in the ear, ”said the member of the jury.

‘Angela Carrasco’ He interrupted Tony Succar and stated that his show was cut short by technical failures of the production team: “When I came to rehearsal, they told me to sing with more air. In the rehearsal I listened to the return and here I didn’t hear anything at all, I don’t know what happened ”.

Given this, the award-winning musician said that many times he had to overcome mistakes in the team and, even so, continue with the concert and do it in the best way.

However, the impersonator threw a reply that made her uncomfortable. Mauri Stern and even Cristian Rivero. “Have you listened to Ángela Carrasco live?”, questioned the interpreter.

The host of Yo soy told the contestant: “The jury has a reference to each of the presentations. They have all the years of life experience to know if you sound like the artist. Take it in the best way (the comment) ”.

