An exciting moment was lived tonight in I am when one of the participants received a pleasant surprise from the artist he is imitating.

Freddy Arms, impersonator of Luis Fonsi, dazzled on stage with a spectacular presentation in which he performed the song “Heart in the suitcase”, with which all the members of the jury were speechless.

However, the congratulations he received at the end of his show were not the ones that caused the contestant’s tears, as Angel Lopez He surprised the impersonator with a greeting from the Puerto Rican singer.

In the last minutes of the program, the ‘Luis Fonsi’ of I am He heard a few words from his idol, who has been admired with his imitation and expressed his best wishes for the contest.

“A message for Freddy Armas. Greetings, many successes. They tell me you’re doing amazing. I am crazy to greet you, meet you and congratulate you. I wish you the best in the remainder of the competition ”, He expressed Luis Fonsi.

After this greeting, the impersonator could not contain his tears. “When Luis saw you and I showed him a bit of what you have done, he did not hesitate, he did not think twice,” said Ángel López.

“I admire you, you have great meaning in my life. Seeing this greeting is with a great goal achieved in my life of something that I will never forget. Hopefully this is recorded on YouTube to find it and show it to my son when he is older, “he said with a broken voice.

“I will represent you well, brother. This is going to be a much bigger reason to improve ”, added the impersonator.

