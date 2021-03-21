I am great battles, great celebrities introduced to a new juror. Is about Angel Lopez, renowned Puerto Rican musician and producer who became known for the song “A puro dolor” with the group Son by Four.

This Saturday, March 20, the new companion of Mauri Stern, Katia Palma and Maricarmen Marín joined the program after the unexpected departure of Peruvian musician Tony Succar.

Ángel López entered the set of I am and interpreted the popular theme that made him famous. During his presentation, he made everyone dance to the rhythm of salsa.

“I am so excited, for me it is a blessing to be here. First, for being in Peru and second, for being in I am. An impressive season is coming, you can’t miss it, ”said the 50-year-old artist.

In addition, he thanked Tony Succar for inviting him to be part of the program. “Thanks for the recommendation my brother, we are ready,” he added.

Let us remember that on Saturday March 13, Tony Succar announced that he was temporarily retiring from Yo soy because he has pending projects in Miami, United States.

Who is Ángel López?

Ángel López is a Puerto Rican singer, with more than 17 years of musical career. He reached fame with the group Son by Four after topping the Billboard chart thanks to his song “A puro dolor” and “Where is your love”. Now, in addition to being a performer, he is a music producer and composer.

