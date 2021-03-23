After his first appearance in I am, great battles, Ángel López made his debut during the casting for season 30 of the popular competition. The Puerto Rican musician took the place he left Tony Succar, who had to return to the United States.

The last member of the cast received a warm welcome from Maricarmen Marín, Mauri Stern and Katia Palma, who thanked him for his presence and highlighted his successful musical career during the broadcast on March 22.

“I am happy to introduce someone. Singer, composer, former member of a group that has made me cry. My partner from today: the great Ángel López ”, said the actress.

The Puerto Rican singer was excited about what his future holds in Yo soy. “I feel blessed and fortunate to be here and with you, the production and the participants. I know God is going to give me an awesome time. We are going to grow, we are going to learn and we are going to enjoy, ”he said.

Mauri Stern He emphasized Tony Succar’s great friendship with the new addition to the Latina space: “If they are good friends, he has a similar heart. Welcome to the tribe, my king ”.

Ángel López reveals that one of his children is fighting cancer

The new jury of I am She visited the set of Women in command to talk about her participation in the latest edition of Great battles, great celebrities and her life before joining the program. During the conversation, she spoke about her family and her son’s fight against cancer.

“We went through a very difficult situation that has put us to the test … My oldest son was discovered with a cancerous tumor and had to undergo emergency surgery, when I had to travel here on Sunday,” he said. Angel Lopez before commenting that they are awaiting the results of the procedure.

I am, latest news:

