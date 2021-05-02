A moving scene starred Ángel López in I am remembering your friend Ray Reyes, a member of the successful group Menudo, who died on Thursday, April 30.

Faced with this unfortunate news, the interpreter of “A pure pain” could not help shedding tears as he dedicated heartfelt words of farewell to his colleague, whom he considered a brother.

“ I don’t want to get very emotional because it affects me, because I consider him a friend, a brother, a colleague . I achieved my dream of meeting him, since I was a child I wanted to be part of that great group called Menudo. Last night, sadly, one of the most impressive stars of that group left us, I consider him a friend. I will always love him, ”he said.

“Ray Reyes was one of the singers who inspired me within the Menudo group. I was able to sing a song and he said: ‘Angel, after hearing you sing, I don’t know if I should sing.’ I will miss you and I will never forget you. May God bless you, my brother, may you rest in peace, ”Ángel López concluded with a broken voice.

Likewise, Adolfo Aguilar also regretted the news and accompanied the jury of the program with condolences.

“Ray Reyes passed away last night, part of the original Menudo group, we regret this great loss,” he said.

