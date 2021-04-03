Ángel López made his followers happy by publishing a series of photographs at the Miami airport, where he was waiting for his flight to return to Peru and resume his work as a jury of the program I am, great battles, great celebrities.

“At the American Airlines Admirals Club in Miami, Florida. Waiting for our connecting flight to Peru. Have a beautiful Easter, God is always good, “wrote the Puerto Rican star, as the legend of his Instagram post.

Fans of Angel Lopez They did not take long to react and expressed their emotion for the return of the famous interpreter of “A puro dolor”. “Bon Voyage! Peru is always waiting for you ”,“ I love it, we are waiting for you with all the love in the world ”,“ Welcome to our beautiful country ”,“ May God bring you safely to your destination! Good trip ”,“ Good trip. Peru waiting for you for the big shows ”, were some messages.

The singer returns to Peru after taking a few days to be with his family. Photo: Ángel López Instagram

On the last March 30, Ángel López left Peru to meet with his loved ones and accompany his son Ángel Luis Jr. during his recovery, as he had undergone emergency surgery for a cancerous tumor.

Ángel López announces that his son is cancer free

Through his social networks, Ángel López announced very excited that his son’s operation turned out as expected and he is now cancer-free. The Puerto Rican also wanted to thank his loyal fans for keeping an eye on the health of Ángel López Jr.

“I want to take this moment to thank all of you for that support, for the prayers, many know of the circumstances. Very recently my son had to undergo emergency surgery for a tumor that was found to be cancerous. And, well, today the results of the laboratories of the tests that were carried out arrived and we are in victory, I want to take this moment to share with you, “he commented on Instagram.

Ángel López, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.