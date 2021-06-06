On Saturday, June 5, the stage of I am, new generation included a special presentation with the jury Ángel López and Fiorella Caballero, impersonator of ‘Laura Pausini’.

Both came on stage to present a two-voice version of the song “He went away”, single from the first studio album that the Italian singer released in 1993.

At the conclusion of the presentation, Karen Schwarz thanked the Puerto Rican singer for his willingness to accept the challenge that she launched in the last May edition of Yo soy. “How beautiful to hear you sing,” he said.

“Being on this stage with the mini-‘Pausini’ … I achieved my dream. I’m happy ”, replied, for his part, the interpreter of “In pure pain”.

In turn, the impersonator commented that it had been a great opportunity to be able to sing with “maestro Ángel”. “He is a capo,” he said.

On the other hand, the other members of the jury also expressed their opinion on the presentation made.

“A mix between experience and youth. What a wonderful thing. Such a beautiful voice with a lot of feeling, and the soul from Ángel, which has given him an incredible plus ”, commented Katia Palma.

His partner Michelle Soifer assured that it was the best version of “He left” that he heard in his life.

“It gave me tenderness to see this presentation,” said the former member of This is war.

