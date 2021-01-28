The copycat Andres Calamaro was eliminated from I am, great battles during the gala on Wednesday, January 27.

The departure of Francisco Chávez occurred because his presentation, according to Mauri SternIt was not up to the task. The former member of Magneto had the final decision and voted with the second “x”, which meant that both the consecrated and the challenger were out of competition.

Behind this, ‘Andres Calamaro‘He turned to his Instagram account to give his discharges after leaving the chair of I am, great battles.

“I really liked this presentation. Today (Wednesday) they told us very good, very bad and very more or less. I think they continue to agree. I loved it and most importantly, I hope you do too ”, wrote the young impersonator on his networks.

“The love for Calamaro, the music and our people is stronger than ever. Thanks for all your messages. I love. See ya”, He concluded.

‘Andrés Calamaro’ was challenged by ‘Romeo Santos’. However, neither of them managed to stay in competition.

“Look at the chairs up there, see what we have achieved, for better or for worse, with blood, love, passion, a little of everything, so this (the presentation of ‘Andrés Calamaro’ and Romero Santos’) puzzles me . At this point it puzzles me once more, “he said. Mauri Stern before voting against both submissions.

Tony Succar also voted with an “x”, while Maricarmen Marín and Katia Palma bet on Francisco Chávez. However, the program rule indicates that two “xs” can eliminate both imitators.

