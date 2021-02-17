Toño Muñoz Barua, who became known for imitating the urban music singer Ozuna In Yo soy, he is going through a difficult time, since his father is in poor health due to the coronavirus.

On February 9, a virtual concert was held to collect funds in favor of Jorge Muñoz, who is known for being the ex-animator of the Hey Hey Camagüey orchestra.

Hello friends and followers. I am going through a very difficult time due to this virus that unfortunately entered my house and affected my loved ones “, wrote that time the young impersonator of Ozuna.

This concert was added Josimar, who regretted that his friend is going through this complicated situation.

“You know how much I love you and how happy you made us at each concert. That’s why I know you’re going to get out of this. This virus will not defeat us and we will see each other again on stage ”, he posted on his networks.

However, the health of Jorge Munoz would have gotten worse, since the young singer requested through his Facebook account an ICU bed for his father.

“Please, my father urgently needs an ICU bed. If someone can help me get it write me. I’m desperate”Wrote ‘Ozuna’ on his profile this Tuesday, February 16.

Imitator of Ozuna seeks ICU bed for his father Jorge Muñoz. Photo: Toño Muñoz / Facebook

The message was shared by many people. One of them was Mike Bravo, a ‘Marilyn Manson’ impersonator, who asked someone to contact his colleague.

Days before, Toño Muñoz called on all his followers to get an oxygen balloon.

