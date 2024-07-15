According to the criteria of

Christopher Paul Jones He is a specialist in phobias, who defined a phobia as “an irrational response to a benign substance.” To begin to overcome them, advised to follow these three tips: challenge your perception of the object, give each other a hug and recondition your brain.

The first of them defines it as a “very simple” technique to challenge your phobia and is to think about the object of your fear differently. He gave a clear example of the people with spider phobia“When you think of that spider, people often make it very big and up close. If you imagine it small, in black and white… or you imagine it on roller skates, smoking a cigarette, dancing with one little hand… you will feel very different.”

Jones calls this technique “Harry Potter”, in reference to a scene from a movie in the series, where the students face their fears and use magic to transform that fear into something funny. Without magic, People should use their heads.

One of the most common phobias is the fear of flying. Photo:Istock

The other two tips to overcome the phobia that the expert gave



According to statements made by Christopher Paul Jones to CNBCone of them is give yourself a hugwhich Jones defines as one of the “simplest” ways to console yourself“If you basically cross your arms and move them up and down your shoulders, as if you were hugging yourself, you release the same chemicals as if you were hugging someone else or if someone else was hugging you,” the specialist explained.

Finally, the renowned doctor offered one last piece of advice: recondition your brain. Referring to a well-known experiment, he said that Just as the brain can become accustomed to fearing something, it can also be reconditioned to lose that fear.. For example, if you are happy and clench your fist or smile, you can do the same action in the face of your fear and that will take you to that place of happiness.