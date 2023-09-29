It was one of the few records that he still had to prove. Florentino Fernández (Madrid, 50 years old) is the latest addition to the jury table of ‘Got talent’, whose ninth season continues tonight (10:00 p.m.) on Telecinco and where he shares the set with Risto Mejide, Paula Echevarría and Edurne. The actor and comedian will have to evaluate the talent of almost 300 artists who have graced the stage of the successful ‘talent show’ presented by Santi Millán.

-How has the reception been in ‘Got talent’?

-I had already worked with the jury at different stages of my career. The one I had least agreed with was Paula Echevarría, but we had a quick connection because we knew other colleagues.

-What has been the most difficult part of joining the program?

-The most difficult thing is to get into the rhythm of the program. It is something that you don’t really know what it is, but if you don’t do it, you can tell that you are doing it wrong. Triumph is normality.

-What does a participant have to have to receive approval?

-First of all, enthusiasm and attitude. These are the main bases to face life itself. And then, you have to have a talent that is out of the ordinary. Something you have never seen and if you have seen it, let it be improved. It has to surprise you.

-Have you seen things that have surprised you?

-Yeah. We have seen nearly 300 artists in just fifteen days of recording. You want to always be awake to receive what the artist wants to convey to you. I always value talent, no matter where it comes from. My father was a bus driver and he had a spectacular talent when it came to doing his job.

-Have you seen it reflected in these artists that, in many cases, it was the first time they stepped on stage?

-I think I see myself reflected in all the contestants. It is true that the beginnings are difficult, although I do not agree that it is more complicated now than thirty years ago. In the end, our profession is not a continuity over time, but rather it becomes shorter once a project is finished and you start again from scratch. In ‘Got talent’ I’m the rookie. No matter how much experience you have, you have to adapt to the demands of the format. I always see myself learning and starting.

-What remains of that Florentino who started on television with Pepe Navarro?

-Only the glasses remain, because everything else has changed (laughs) I have the passion left. When Mediaset informed me that he was chosen for the jury, I felt tremendous joy. They have incorporated me into ‘Got talent’ without doing any tests. I feel a lot of responsibility and joy, and I hope to return the trust that has been given to me.

-Have you asked advice from Dani Martínez, who also occupied that chair in ‘Got talent’?

-I spoke at length with Dani. He has been able to guide me and transmit that illusion that I should not lose in the face of someone who is acting and what he can feel. Emotional empathy is very important and we cannot lose it at any time because they are artists who play it in three minutes.

-Have you been told many no’s throughout your career?

-They have told me many times. When I was younger, I got more frustrated because I didn’t understand why this was happening to me. But over time I understood that it is not that you do not have talent, but that many times situations come together that cause you not to be in a certain project. Just because you don’t get caught in a casting doesn’t mean you’re not good for the profession.

-‘Got talent’ is one of the few formats that continues to bring the family together. And this summer has seen the success of ‘Grand Prix’. How do you see the current state of television?

-I am an absolute defender of family programs, cinema and theater. Everything that helps us share leisure with our parents and children is something very nice in life. This return to family formats may be one of the few pockets left for general television within all the offerings that exist. I have been very involved in family entertainment and I celebrate it.