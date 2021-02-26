‘Amy Winehouse’ lost her seat of consecrated in I am, great battles during the broadcast last Thursday, February 25. The impersonator of the Peruvian rocker Marcelo Motta arrived to become the big surprise of the night.

Junior Rosillo sang the hit song “Fumar el amor”, while the impersonator of the British singer sang “Tears dry on their own”.

However, it was’Marcelo motta‘who got the accolades from the jurors. Cumbia singer Maricarmen Marín called it ‘the revelation’, while Mexican producer Mauri Stern called it ‘El fenix de Yo soy’.

After being eliminated from the competition, ‘Amy Winehouse‘said goodbye to the contest program, where she stood out for being one of the consecrated women with the longest time in the program.

Then, he posted a message addressed to his fans through social media. There, he hints that he would return to the Yo soy competition for revenge after being eliminated.

“Thank you all for your support! I did not win this battle, but that does not mean that I will stop following … I will do it for you my followers, for my friends, for my family and for Amy Winehouse, my goddess of soul “, he wrote Ani Rodriguez in your account Instagram.

Amy Winehouse

The impersonator’s fans encouraged her to return to the Latina contest. “Thank you for showing us and making us vibrate with the music of Queen Winehouse”, “Here I will be waiting for you to come back to support you Ani”, “You have to come back”, “You have to come back for the final”, “Please come back”, they were some of the user comments.

