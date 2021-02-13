On Friday, February 12, Ani Rodríguez, an impersonator of Amy Winehouse, managed to take the seat of consecrated men after overcoming in the tiebreaker battle Julio Cornejo, one of the jury’s favorite singers.

The impersonator of the Dominican artist defended his position with the song “Rosalía”, released in 1990 and part of the album Pink bachata by Juan Luis Guerra and 440.

For her part, the challenger came on stage with “Back to black”, a song named after the second and last studio album that the British singer released in 2004.

“What a battle for more powerful,” said the jury Maricarmen Marín during the returns stage, where he highlighted the naturalness of the interpretations.

At the time of revealing her vote, Katia Palma pointed out that it responded to the presentation made on the day and that, in that sense, ‘Amy Winehouse’ did better.

For his part, Mauri Stern stood before both imitators and revealed that he cast his vote for Ani Rodríguez, whom he criticized the day before by telling her that “he had lost character a bit.”

Finally, it was Tony Succar’s vote that confirmed the entry of ‘Amy Winehouse’ as consecrated to I am, great battles, while Julio Cornejo, impersonator of Juan Luis Guerra, was fired standing up and applause.