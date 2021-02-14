They were surprised! A battle of luxury took place in this special edition of I am, great celebrities, well ‘Mon Laferte’ returned to the program to confront ‘Amy Winehouse’.

Oriana Montero, ‘Mon Laferte’, together with Marina Yafac, made an impact on everyone when they performed the song “Tormento”, with which they faced in a close duel with ‘Amy Winehouse’, who had the reinforcement of Shantall.

Ani Rodríguez, ‘Amy Winehouse’, along with Betina Oneto’s daughter, dazzled on stage with the emblematic song “Rehab”.

Both presentations received applause and congratulations from the jury. However, the public was impressed by the rhythm of soul and gave their vote to the impersonator of the British singer.

Likewise, the duo not only beat ‘Mon Laferte’ and Marina Yafac, but also became the duo with the most votes in the first round of tonight’s competition.

It should be noted that this is a special edition where previous established imitators have returned to the program reinforced by celebrities.

I am, latest news:

