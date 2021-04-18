Amy gutierrez He starred in an emotional moment when he remembered some passages of his love life during the rehearsals of his presentation in Yo soy, grandes batlas, grandes celebrities, where he presented the songs “Quererte a ti” and “Si tú eres mi hombre”, next to his artistic couple Noelia Calle (Yuri).

“It is impossible not to feel because some memories vaguely come from there, in which I have cried a lot, but that is what it is about, to carry out the song with these feelings that one finds,” said the sauce boat after pausing in the practices for the reality show Latina.

“All women have our sensitive days and these songs, the ones we are going to do today, are super strong, they have a very strong message, I am sure that all women will identify with this one,” said ‘Yuri’ for your part.

This Saturday, April 17, Amy Gutiérrez and Noelia Calle enchanted the jury table with their interpretation of the romantic themes. Maricarmen Marin She confessed shocked by the performance of the duo and assured that the voice of the young singer is like “a caress to the soul.”

“Beautiful start, I think the success of their execution has been that they were very sure of what they were doing. His interpretation, contained but at the same time felt and at the same time wanting to say it all, but contained at the same time. That feeling that we understand perfectly when there is a story behind it ”, added the judge.

