Abigail Márquez, impersonator of Amanda Miguel in Yo soy, reappeared in the program to be able to take a consecrated chair. The young artist, on this occasion, challenged ‘Sandro’.

The characterist interpreted the song “So she will never love you”, while Tony cam he sang “Las manos” in the recent edition of the Latina space, this February 19.

After singing the remembered ballad, ‘Amanda Miguel’ began to cry. With a broken voice, he said that he had remembered his grandmother, who was a fan of the Argentine artist.

“It reminds me of my grandmother. She listened to her. My first steps as a singer, when I was 5 years old I started it with ‘Rosa, Rosa’. Therefore, not so much to fight, but it was an honor to be on stage with you “, were his words.

Her cry moved the jury made up of Katia Palma, Tony Succar, Mauri Stern and Maricarmen Marín. These last two also went bankrupt.

‘Amanda Miguel’ thanked participation in Yo soy

Despite giving her best effort in this second opportunity, the young impersonator could not beat ‘Sandro’. ‘Amanda Miguel‘was eliminated and lost a position in the consecrated chair.

As you remember, she was a finalist in season 28 of Yo soy. On that occasion, he measured himself with ‘Il Volo’, ‘Yuri’, ‘Marilyn Manson’ and ‘Cecilia Bracamonte’.

