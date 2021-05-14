A Skyrim player has tried to kill everyone in the game.

“It is finished,” redditor jaeinskyrim declared (thanks, PCGamesN). “2201 people / NPCs, plus over 2400 more various creatures. All gone. I am alone in Skyrim.”

It was a monumental task. Bethesda’s open-world fantasy adventure is huge and packed with NPCs – people, animals, creatures, undead, daedra, automatons … they all fell by the wayside amid jaeinskyrim’s murderous rampage. They enlisted the help of a long list of mods, including Kill ’em All and Death Awaits Us All, which let you circumvent what are called “essential” NPCs, but generic characters may respawn.

Image credit jaeinskyrim.

Has jaeinskyrim actually managed to kill everyone in Skyrim? It’s hard to tell, with so many generic NPCs potentially respawning. Jaeinskyrim simply swept across the land, so perhaps these poor NPCs didn’t get the chance to respawn because jaeinskyrim never returned to the scene of the crime. If you never check on a dead NPC, can it ever come back to life? Skyrim’s spooky action at a distance?

Whatever the case, Jaeinskyrim can finally rest, in an entire world of Solitude. Even Thanos left half the world’s people alive.