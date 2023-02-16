Tequila.- With the sun going down in the afternoon and people enjoying beautiful urban landscapes in Tequila, Jalisco, María Aurora González was caught selling gum with a sad face and an insecurity difficult to hide.

The grandmother decided to go out to the street to look for some pesos to try to buy some food and above all to pay the rentWell, the owner of that house has already thrown it out. You owe two months of 600 pesos each, cheap, but a lot for a single person in life.

“I’m alone, I don’t have anyone to help me. I owe my rent, they already kicked me out, I haven’t eaten,” said the elderly woman with a broken voice.

When they asked her what her name is, an insecurity that she has surely carried on her back for years made her answer: “María Aurora González. My name is ugly, right?”

The woman narrated that the owner, a resident of Amatitán, Jalisco, went to see her to tell her that I had to pay him and vacate the house.

“It’s a roof, nothing more than sheet iron, well chopped. Everything gets wet when it rains. I’m looking to see what Diosito helps me to see if he sells something to buy a hot dog,” he said through tears.

The man who recorded could not contain the desire to help and gave him money. Although she did not observe herself, nor did she say how much, she asked him to pay the rent. It’s probably at least 1,200 pesos of the two months you owe.