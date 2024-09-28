The pain and heartbreak of Marta Bianco Mannino’s husband after his death: he can’t get over it

These are heartbreaking and painful days that the family members are now experiencing Marta Bianco Manninothe young artist who died at the age of 32 after eating a pumpkin-based dinner. She and her husband just wanted to celebrate moving into the new house.

No one yet knows how this was possible, but the next morning, the woman began to feel ill bad. Despite timely transport to hospital and the necessary care, a few hours after hospitalization, the 32-year-old is deceased.

The drama took place on the evening of Saturday 21 Septemberuntil that day the woman had never shown serious health problems and had already eaten that food. This is why no one even today manages to understand what happened. The hypothesis is that he might have a hemorrhage caused by failure to digest dinner.

Obviously this is only a possibility, but you will have to wait for the results of the analyses to get concrete answers on the case. Her husband, family and all her loved ones are currently organizing hers funeralwhich is scheduled for October 3rd.

The pain of Marta Bianco Mannino’s husband after his passing

The man is still shocked by the loss he suffered and in fact interviewed by The Gazzettino he wanted to talk about the pain he is experiencing. William Benjamin Mannino he said: