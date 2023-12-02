French president said the treaty, which has been under discussion for more than 20 years, is “outdated”

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, said this Saturday (Dec 2, 2023) that he was against the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union. He stated that the treaty, under discussion for more than 20 years, is “old fashioned”.

“I am against the Mercosur-European Union agreement. It is an agreement completely contradictory to what he [Lula] is doing in Brazil and with what we we are doing […] This agreement, in essence, does not take into account climate biodiversity”he declared.

The speech was made during an interview with journalists after a speech at COP28. According to Macron, he cannot defend the agreement at an international conference when “you can’t explain it to French farmers.”

“I cannot ask our farmers, our industrialists in France, and throughout Europe, to make efforts to decarbonize, to exit certain products, and then say that I am removing all tariffs to bring in products that do not apply these rules”he declared.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is also in Dubai for the climate conference and met with the French president on Friday (Dec 1, 2023). In his speech, Macron praised Lula: “He is visionary, courageous and there is a lot of synergy between our strategies”.

After Macron’s statements, Lula said, speaking to journalists, that “it’s a right” of the French president being against the agreement. “France has always been the toughest country to make an agreement because France is more protectionist”he declared.

Mercosur and the EU agreed on a text in 2019, but its conclusion has been delayed. The EU presented new demands in a letter sent in March 2023. It also approved in April an anti-deforestation law that bans imports of products from areas deforested after December 2020.

Mercosur sent its response to the EU letter on September 13th. Negotiators from the 2 blocks continue to seek an understanding. Lula intends to use COP28 to meet with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and define negotiations with the European bloc.

PROGRESS ON THE AGREEMENT

On Thursday (30.nov), the Secretary of Economic and Financial Affairs of Itamaraty, Mauricio Carvalho Lyrio, stated that there was “significant progress” in the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union during the Brazilian presidency of the bloc.

“We continue to negotiate. We don’t yet know if the negotiations will be concluded by the summit, but at the very least we will have great progress in this process”the ambassador told journalists, in reference to the 63rd Mercosur Summit, which will be held on December 7 in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Lyrio, there is still a “small set of differences” that needs to be fixed “given the complexity” of negotiation.