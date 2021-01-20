A battle of suspense was lived in the last gala of I am, great battles on Tuesday, January 19, where the imitators of ‘Adele’ and ‘Mon Laferte’ they met in a shocking tiebreaker duel.

Both participants delighted with their best songs to convince the jury. Oriana Montero played the Chilean interpreter and sang her emblematic song “Your lack of love.”

On your side, Joaquina Carruitero, who imitates the British singer, surprised with the song “Rolling in the deep”.

Due to a matter of time, the jury could not issue its criticisms, which will be known in the edition of this January 20.

However, the contestants dedicated emotional messages to each other, through their social networks, and highlighted the admiration they feel for each other.

“Wow! What a night! My ori (Oriana Montero), you are worthy of admiration. I have nothing more to say, ”wrote Joaquina Carruitero, an Adele impersonator, on her official Instagram account.

Publication of Joaquina Carruitero ‘Adele’ Photo: Instagram capture

Likewise, Oriana Montero, ‘Mon Laferte’, also highlighted the great talent of her friend.

“I love you, Joaquina. From this battle I can tell you that you are more than a beautiful woman, you are my friend and my reflection, and you don’t know how much I appreciate you. I learned many things and I believe that I will not stop doing it because you taught me that loving music is being part of your heart, and that love without a heart is as if an instrument will sound without a song ”, the tender dedication reads of the participant on her Instagram.

Publication by Oriana Montero ‘Mon Laferte’ Photo: Instagram capture

