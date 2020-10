Dr. Yogesh Tandon

Question: I am 22 years old and I was very addicted to masturbation. For 10 days now my penis is not being affected. Please help me

answer: The excess of anything brings their side effects. So keep control of masturbation habit, eat healthy and exercise regularly.

Sexpart: This answer has been given by sexologist Yogesh Tandon. He has a clinic in Mu-71 / A Pitampura, New Delhi and you 9599695500 But they can be contacted from 12 noon to 06 pm.