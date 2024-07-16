Although for lose weight There are different paths, many people get involved in intense exercises and demanding diets that only lead them to give up, so two Physical therapy experts have determined the four ways to go through the process in a healthy way through moderate exercise.

Through misleading advertising, many products without a real result are promoted daily on the Internet, but to lose weight in a healthy way, there are Traditional alternatives that have proven success among experts.

One of the most effective ways to lose weight is simply to take a walkwith the goal of reaching certain steps per day, according to experts Tyler Moldoff, physical therapist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, and Matthew Nolan, head instructor at Barry’s in New York, cited by the media. The New York Post.

According to Nolan, Walking has a remarkable effect on cardiovascular health by improving circulation, lowering blood pressure and preventing heart disease and stroke. “Walking is also a great benefit for mental health“The release of endorphins while walking helps improve mood and overall mental state,” the instructor explained.

Along those lines, Moldoff added that Walking contributes positively to strengthening bones and muscles.as well as improve joint health and alleviate chronic pain in the knees and lower back.

Walkers can incorporate light weight exercises to add strength training to their routines. Photo:iStock Share

The four tricks of walking to lose weight

In the mentioned article, the experts provided Four tricks for people interested in losing weight that can be of complete use and are listed below: