According to the criteria of
One of the most effective ways to lose weight is simply to take a walkwith the goal of reaching certain steps per day, according to experts Tyler Moldoff, physical therapist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, and Matthew Nolan, head instructor at Barry’s in New York, cited by the media. The New York Post.
According to Nolan, Walking has a remarkable effect on cardiovascular health by improving circulation, lowering blood pressure and preventing heart disease and stroke. “Walking is also a great benefit for mental health“The release of endorphins while walking helps improve mood and overall mental state,” the instructor explained.
Along those lines, Moldoff added that Walking contributes positively to strengthening bones and muscles.as well as improve joint health and alleviate chronic pain in the knees and lower back.
The four tricks of walking to lose weight
In the mentioned article, the experts provided Four tricks for people interested in losing weight that can be of complete use and are listed below:
- Walking to the beat of a fast song: The physiotherapist indicates that it is advisable to move to the beat of a song of around 100 beats per minute to ensure that your heart rate reaches that elevation point.
- Interval training: It is advisable to start slowly, with a one-minute fast walking interval, and slowly increase the pace so that the body adapts.
- Incorporate strength training: To add strength training to their routines, walkers can start with light weights or incorporate bodyweight exercises.
- Take the higher path: You can take your daily walk up a notch by taking paths with a steep incline, as the climb puts less pressure on your joints and the descent puts less strain on your cardiovascular system.
#weight #loss #specialist #tricks #burn #calories #quickly
Leave a Reply