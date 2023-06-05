At 62 years old, Reme Colina is living the stage of her life in which she feels most fulfilled by helping others. Despite having only been a Red Cross volunteer for four years, this teacher, who worked in Murcia for 39 years teaching primary school children, assures that she feels privileged for the life she has had and feels the need to give everything that you have received. «Life had given me a lot and I had to give it back. Although, really, in this work I receive more than I give », she affirms.

Reme is one of the 4,500 volunteers of the NGO in the Region and is the coordinator of social aid. From her apartment, she cares for 300 vulnerable families to whom she provides food, help to pay rent, and electricity and water bills. She is also in charge of the assistance program for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

«The gratification is very great, the smile you receive with the Ukrainians, for example. The children come with looks of terror because of what they have experienced. It is something that makes your soul drop at your feet. Their faces change when you give them any toy, some trucks that we had for advertising, little ones, and you see the smile of the children and you get excited».

During the time when Ukrainian citizens arrived in the Region, Reme recalls the case of a couple, a 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, who fled the war with their three grandchildren aged 10, 12 and 15. That was a very painful moment.

«I had to cry when I saw the tragedy they were carrying. The man showed me the photos of his house destroyed by the bombs with his cell phone. He did not know where his son was, nor his daughter-in-law, who stayed in the country to fight as soldiers. They were very painful moments, but when they arrived here, we welcomed them, we gave them what they needed and their faces changed.

From the social aid sector, refugees from all countries are cared for, people who have fled for political reasons, battered women, rapes… These are very painful cases and the Red Cross acts as a balm so that the pain is attenuated.

«The Red Cross helps to process all their papers to legalize the situation of all these people, to have their identity card, to have their work permits. There are people who come very lost, without knowing the language. And we help them organize their lives, because if we don’t, nobody would. And all that cloak of solidarity is displayed by its volunteers. Red Cross is what it is thanks to what its volunteers are.

Two decades of dedication



Francisco Javier Gómez is one of the oldest Red Cross volunteers in the Region. He is 72 years old and the last 20 of his life have been dedicated to helping others. «I always thought that he had to help the most vulnerable people. And I opted for the Red Cross because I understood that it is the best organization for this solidarity work. Francisco captains the emergency and relief department, where he is a benchmark.

He points out that the work he does every day gives him very enriching emotions, “because when you help a person in need, the mere fact of finding them a little happier is already gratifying, you don’t pay for that.” The volunteer veteran keeps in his retina the days when, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, they brought food to their homes to people who fell ill.

There was a woman, one of the more than 50,000 people that the Red Cross serves every year in the Region, who was brought food and shoes for a four-year-old boy. «That woman took the little shoes and pressed them to her chest with a terrible enthusiasm. A few simple shoes that can’t cost a lot of money were more important to her than all the food put together. And then, automatically, you say: with that thanks, with that gratification, because she has already paid me. All the volunteers have a spirit of sacrifice and we do not ask for anything in return, because the reward is the satisfaction of having done something well done”.

The veteran volunteer recalls the origins of the solidarity entity: «On May 8 we commemorate our 150th anniversary, coinciding with International Volunteer Day, because the Red Cross is a volunteer. The first volunteer of the Red Cross was its founder, Henry Dunant, who helped wounded soldiers in the battle of Solferino, in 1859. This man put his time and knowledge to care for both sides and involved all the people of the town for him to collaborate. And from there the Red Cross was born, from the solidarity of the people, who act freely, without the imposition of any agent or organization, “concludes the activist.